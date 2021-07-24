Bamco Inc. NY Sells 2,002 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.17% of Spotify Technology worth $81,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.57.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $243.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $211.10 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

