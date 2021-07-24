Bamco Inc. NY Sells 2,124 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.54% of 10x Genomics worth $107,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG opened at $183.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.27. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.54 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $2,761,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,035,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total value of $7,993,205.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,647,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,069 shares of company stock valued at $32,205,132. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

