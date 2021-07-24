Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.32% of CDW worth $74,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in CDW by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $180.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

