Banca (BANCA) Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

Banca (CURRENCY:BANCA) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Banca has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banca has a market capitalization of $836,756.18 and $29,811.00 worth of Banca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banca coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Banca Coin Profile

Banca (BANCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2018. Banca’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,926,481,684 coins. Banca’s official message board is medium.com/@banca_official . Banca’s official Twitter account is @Banca_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banca is /r/Banca . The official website for Banca is www.banca.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Banca is a new type of an investment bank community built on blockchain technology. It’s based on AI and expert system to achieve the dynamics of Banca's eco-chain and the automatic management. Big data analysis is utilized to deliver accurate services to various participants with specific needs. Banca tracks the performance of all primary market and secondary market projects running on the platform, maintain the data on Blockchain and generate automatic reports, which are also incorruptible. “

