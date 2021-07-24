Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,074 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 278.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $178.24 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $127.47 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.48.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.