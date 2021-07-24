Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 91,814 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of Rimini Street worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMNI. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMNI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

RMNI stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $717.09 million, a P/E ratio of -31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,592 shares of company stock valued at $340,307 over the last 90 days. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

