Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of AlloVir worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after buying an additional 558,523 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AlloVir by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,099,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 78,189 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AlloVir by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,006,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 95,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AlloVir by 6,076.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 490,427 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AlloVir by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,711 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AlloVir alerts:

ALVR stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -7.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR).

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.