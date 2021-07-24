Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,682 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,868,000 after purchasing an additional 971,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 374,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,752 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 2,488.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,134,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $395.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.76. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

