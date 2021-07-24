Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of Golden Entertainment worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $45.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.93. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

