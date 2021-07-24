Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,352 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Reliant Bancorp worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $462.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.