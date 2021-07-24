Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of Metropolitan Bank worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $67.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $560.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.33. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 28.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

