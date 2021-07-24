Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 402,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,811,000 after buying an additional 131,331 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,189,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,820,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,403 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,765 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $185.03 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $187.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.55.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

