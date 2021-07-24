Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 75.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LORL opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $50.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

