Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of DouYu International worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in DouYu International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DouYu International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 348,559 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in DouYu International by 56.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,774,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 638,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,552,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,903,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOYU stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.83.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOYU. TheStreet downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

