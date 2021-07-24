Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of Avidity Biosciences worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 538.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNA. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.92. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

