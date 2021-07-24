Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $1.87 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,563,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affirm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

AFRM opened at $58.69 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

