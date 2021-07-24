Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

PTVE stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, CEO Michael Jack King purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,134 shares of company stock worth $393,310. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

