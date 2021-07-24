Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $2 Million Investment in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 82,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZR opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.59. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

