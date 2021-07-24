Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 22,440 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of Corsair Gaming worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 69.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

CRSR stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,223,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,799,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $4,070,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock valued at $290,440,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

