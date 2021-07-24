Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,831 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $411.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.33%. Research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

