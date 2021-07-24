Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Accel Entertainment worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

ACEL opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -88.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,960,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $117,753.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,540,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,455 shares of company stock worth $1,742,322. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

