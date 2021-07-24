Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,128 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,299,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,680,000 after purchasing an additional 54,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,117,000 after purchasing an additional 262,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.81 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.