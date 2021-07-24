Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,407 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $43.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.99. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

