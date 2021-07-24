Bao Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.36 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $28.08 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

