Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 223.11 ($2.91).

Several research firms recently issued reports on BARC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other Barclays news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 167.12 ($2.18) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 175.73. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

