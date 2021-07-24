Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.51. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 4,100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 133.66% and a negative net margin of 140.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

