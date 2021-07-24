Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,753,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,832 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,895 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $151,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,758 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,120,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Barrick Gold by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $182,444,000 after buying an additional 2,405,291 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,308,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,604,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

