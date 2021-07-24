Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 519,989 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 0.3% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,813 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 59,377 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 19,900.0% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.03.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,308,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,604,997. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.