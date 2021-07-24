Base Protocol Trading Up 171.9% This Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 155.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 171.9% higher against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $690,387.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.58 or 0.00010551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00049357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.28 or 0.00859591 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 596,394 coins and its circulating supply is 417,717 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

