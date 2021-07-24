Baymount Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,800,000 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Baymount Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,804,000. Sprott Physical Silver Trust makes up 2.9% of Baymount Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baymount Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $43,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 1,467,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,849,050. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

