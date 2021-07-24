Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.11. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 1,575,603 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on BTE shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.24.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$384.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.