BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,032 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of BCB Bancorp worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $14.55 on Friday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $249.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.62.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 23.98%. On average, analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

