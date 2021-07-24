Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEAM. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $1,280,865.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,865.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEAM stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.36. 470,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,568. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $138.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.58. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

