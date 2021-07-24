Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stake Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 162.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,956 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.60% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 317.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 135,747 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.

In related news, CEO Caroline Beasley acquired 20,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,236.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 275,659 shares in the company, valued at $686,390.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 36,631 shares of company stock worth $93,459. Corporate insiders own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

