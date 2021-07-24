Beaxy Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beaxy has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $349.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.14 or 0.00842758 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.