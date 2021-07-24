Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

NYSE:BDX opened at $251.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.16.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

