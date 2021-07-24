Beefy.Finance Hits Market Cap of $57.52 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $57.52 million and $3.88 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $798.92 or 0.02370622 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00033138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00237307 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00032730 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00012869 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars.

