Beefy.Finance Price Tops $794.01 on Major Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $794.01 or 0.02335320 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $57.17 million and $1.60 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00032422 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00240947 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00033474 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

