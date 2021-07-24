BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $347.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of BGNE opened at $316.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.86. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $204.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total transaction of $230,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,354,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,876 shares of company stock valued at $29,530,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.