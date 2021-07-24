Bel Fuse (BELFA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.98. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

