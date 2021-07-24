Bel Fuse (BELFB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

