Bella Protocol Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00004566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $49.05 million and approximately $22.00 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00048781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.23 or 0.00839344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

