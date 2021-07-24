Belt 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00039913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00129466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00144154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,313.94 or 0.99605024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.98 or 0.00873670 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

