Belt Finance (BELT) Price Tops $10.78 on Exchanges

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $50.23 million and $1.63 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.78 or 0.00031662 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00040425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00130690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00144050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,909.37 or 0.99634647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.05 or 0.00887492 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,660,978 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

