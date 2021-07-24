Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Benchmark Electronics to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.40. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $892.99 million, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

