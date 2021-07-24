Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.28

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and traded as low as $3.70. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 59,897 shares changing hands.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($164.69) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 4.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

