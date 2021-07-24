Beowulf Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,119.00 (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Beowulf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beowulf has a total market cap of $9.94 million and $1,119.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00048268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.10 or 0.00837721 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Beowulf Coin Profile

Beowulf is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

