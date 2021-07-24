Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 17.70 ($0.23). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), with a volume of 737,478 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £41.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10.

Berkeley Energia Company Profile (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.