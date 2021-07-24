Berry Data Market Cap Reaches $987,894.86 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Berry Data has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a total market cap of $987,894.86 and $82,806.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001442 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00040360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00144065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,189.92 or 0.99781364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.35 or 0.00899903 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

