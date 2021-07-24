Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,420 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,170 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Best Buy worth $22,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at $19,442,867.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,090 shares of company stock worth $21,132,591. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $113.28 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.55 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

